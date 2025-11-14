Left Menu

Major US-Swiss Trade Deal Set to Boost Investments by 2026

The United States, Switzerland, and Liechtenstein aim to finalize their trade deal by early 2026. The agreement includes $200 billion in Swiss investments in the U.S., with $67 billion starting in 2026, targeting pharmaceuticals, medical devices, aerospace, and gold manufacturing industries.

The United States, Switzerland, and Liechtenstein are on track to finalize a significant trade deal by the first quarter of 2026, according to a White House announcement on Friday. Both nations have laid out a framework agreement that outlines their commitments.

A notable component of this deal is the pledge of $200 billion in Swiss investment within the U.S. economy. Impressively, at least $67 billion of this will commence in 2026, aiming to impact various industries positively.

The sectors expecting substantial growth from these investments include pharmaceuticals, medical devices, aerospace, and gold manufacturing. This development is poised to bolster economic ties and foster innovation and production capabilities across these strategic industries.

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

