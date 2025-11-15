Left Menu

Protest Erupts at Chicago Immigration Facility Amid Operation Midway Blitz

Authorities arrested 21 protesters outside a federal immigration facility in Chicago, accused of functioning as a de facto detention center with poor conditions. The protest, part of a larger movement against 'Operation Midway Blitz,' involved demonstrators crossing police barricades, leading to confrontations with law enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 15-11-2025 00:51 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 00:51 IST
Protest Erupts at Chicago Immigration Facility Amid Operation Midway Blitz
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a dramatic clash outside a Chicago-area immigration facility, authorities arrested 21 protesters who accused the center of inhumane conditions. The arrests unfolded amid chants, prayers, and signs decrying the treatment of detainees.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office was tasked with processing those arrested as demonstrators crossed barricades around 10 am, knowing the legal consequences they faced. Protesters had gathered as part of an ongoing outcry against 'Operation Midway Blitz,' a federal immigration crackdown that has led to thousands of arrests.

With the participation of Illinois State Police and Cook County sheriffs, the demonstration highlighted growing opposition to aggressive enforcement tactics and the legal battles surrounding them. As the protest dissipated, the call for reform in the nation's immigration policies grew louder.

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Saudi Stealth Fighter Deal in the Works

U.S.-Saudi Stealth Fighter Deal in the Works

 Global
2
Norwegian Court Invalidates Offshore Oil Permits Over Environmental Concerns

Norwegian Court Invalidates Offshore Oil Permits Over Environmental Concerns

 Global
3
Extradited Fugitive: Jagdish Punetha's Return to India

Extradited Fugitive: Jagdish Punetha's Return to India

 India
4
Epstein Probe: Trump's Political Counterplay

Epstein Probe: Trump's Political Counterplay

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025