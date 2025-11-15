Protest Erupts at Chicago Immigration Facility Amid Operation Midway Blitz

In a dramatic clash outside a Chicago-area immigration facility, authorities arrested 21 protesters who accused the center of inhumane conditions. The arrests unfolded amid chants, prayers, and signs decrying the treatment of detainees.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office was tasked with processing those arrested as demonstrators crossed barricades around 10 am, knowing the legal consequences they faced. Protesters had gathered as part of an ongoing outcry against 'Operation Midway Blitz,' a federal immigration crackdown that has led to thousands of arrests.

With the participation of Illinois State Police and Cook County sheriffs, the demonstration highlighted growing opposition to aggressive enforcement tactics and the legal battles surrounding them. As the protest dissipated, the call for reform in the nation's immigration policies grew louder.