Extradited Fugitive: Jagdish Punetha's Return to India

Jagdish Punetha, accused of defrauding people through fake investment schemes, has been extradited from UAE to India. He is linked to illegal acquisitions worth Rs 15.17 crore. His arrest follows a coordinated effort involving Interpol and the CB-CID, based on charges filed in Pithoragarh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 15-11-2025 01:05 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 01:05 IST
Fugitive Jagdish Punetha, who is wanted for allegedly scamming people out of crores through fake investment schemes, has been extradited from the UAE, police confirmed on Friday.

The Crime Branch-Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID) efficiently brought Punetha back to India on November 13, as stated by Uttarakhand's Additional Director General of Police (Crime and Law and Order) V Murugesan.

Charges against Punetha include forming an organized gang for illegal financial gain, culminating in four registered cases in the Pithoragarh district. Punetha faces multiple charges, including sections 420, 406, 504, 506, 120B of the Indian Penal Code and the Gangsters Act.

