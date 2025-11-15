Purdue Pharma's $7.4B Settlement: Tackling the Opioid Epidemic

A federal bankruptcy judge stated on Friday his intention to approve a sweeping $7.4 billion restructuring plan for Purdue Pharma. This plan addresses numerous claims alleging the pharmaceutical company played a significant role in fueling the U.S. opioid epidemic through sales of addictive painkillers such as OxyContin.

During a hearing in White Plains, New York, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Sean Lane hinted at backing Purdue's Chapter 11 plan, bringing a saga that began in 2019 to a close. The company's chairman, Steve Miller, noted the plan's goal of maximizing value to address the opioid crisis meaningfully.

The restructuring sees the Sackler family contributing up to $7 billion. Purdue will be remade as Knoa Pharma, a nonprofit dedicated to opioid overdose intervention and addiction treatment. Most settlement funds will go toward state and local government-led abatement efforts, whilst individuals affected by the epidemic could receive up to $850 million.

(With inputs from agencies.)