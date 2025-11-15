Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in Nowgam: Explosion Linked to 'White-Collar' Terror Module

An accidental explosion at the Nowgam police station claimed four lives and injured 27 others during the handling of explosives tied to a terror investigation. The blast revealed a sinister connection involving local doctors accused of orchestrating a terror module, with ongoing scrutiny from authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 15-11-2025 02:19 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 02:19 IST
Tragedy Strikes in Nowgam: Explosion Linked to 'White-Collar' Terror Module
  • Country:
  • India

An explosion at the Nowgam police station on the city's outskirts has resulted in the deaths of four individuals and injuries to 27 others, primarily involving police and forensic personnel, officials announced on Saturday. The blast occurred during the sampling of explosives linked to a terror module investigation.

The explosion, which startled the quiet night, happened while explosive materials, part of a recent seizure from a Faridabad residence rented by an arrested doctor, were being handled. The incident has intensified scrutiny on a sinister 'white-collar' terror network involving local suspects, including medical professionals.

Authorities traced the conspiracy after threatening posters appeared in mid-October, unraveling a network helmed by a trio of doctors. Police efforts led to multiple arrests and a significant discovery of explosive chemicals, underscoring the grave threat exposed by ongoing investigations.

TRENDING

1
Healthcare Buzz: Judge Rulings, Subsidy Battles, and Medical Advancements

Healthcare Buzz: Judge Rulings, Subsidy Battles, and Medical Advancements

 Global
2
From Wolves to Pugs: Tracing 11,000 Years of Canine Diversity

From Wolves to Pugs: Tracing 11,000 Years of Canine Diversity

 Global
3
Wall Street Awaits Nvidia Results Amid Rate Cut Concerns

Wall Street Awaits Nvidia Results Amid Rate Cut Concerns

 Global
4
U.S.-Swiss Trade Deal Slashes Tariffs, Boosts Investment

U.S.-Swiss Trade Deal Slashes Tariffs, Boosts Investment

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025