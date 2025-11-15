Tragedy Strikes in Nowgam: Explosion Linked to 'White-Collar' Terror Module

An explosion at the Nowgam police station on the city's outskirts has resulted in the deaths of four individuals and injuries to 27 others, primarily involving police and forensic personnel, officials announced on Saturday. The blast occurred during the sampling of explosives linked to a terror module investigation.

The explosion, which startled the quiet night, happened while explosive materials, part of a recent seizure from a Faridabad residence rented by an arrested doctor, were being handled. The incident has intensified scrutiny on a sinister 'white-collar' terror network involving local suspects, including medical professionals.

Authorities traced the conspiracy after threatening posters appeared in mid-October, unraveling a network helmed by a trio of doctors. Police efforts led to multiple arrests and a significant discovery of explosive chemicals, underscoring the grave threat exposed by ongoing investigations.