Revving Up: New Rules to Transform F1 Car Visuals for Better Distinction

The FIA's Formula One commission has introduced new regulations mandating 55% of F1 car surfaces be painted or stickered to enhance visual distinction. These rules aim to limit teams from leaving cars' surfaces bare for weight savings. Driver number changes will also be more flexible under the new rules.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 15-11-2025 04:17 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 04:17 IST
The governing body for Formula One, the FIA, has introduced new rules to ensure that cars are more visually distinctive by painting or covering 55% of their surface area. This move came after concerns that teams were leaving cars bare to save weight.

According to the commission, this regulation aims to enhance visual differentiation between cars amidst significant upcoming changes to engine and aerodynamic rules. Furthermore, drivers will now have the possibility to change their race numbers during their careers, allowing for more personalization.

Additionally, discussions were held regarding a mandatory two pitstop rule for Grand Prix races, although no agreement was reached, and talks are set to continue next year.

