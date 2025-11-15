Amid Cash-for-Jobs Allegations, AAP Demands Judicial Probe

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Goa has heightened the call for an impartial judicial probe into the cash-for-jobs scam. Their demand arises from serious allegations made by Puja Naik, the accused in this controversy, against prominent individuals including a state minister.

Naik, who is out on bail, has stirred the pot by releasing a video on social media naming a state minister, an IAS officer, and an engineer as participants in the multi-crore scandal. Despite her allegations, which the minister has denied, AAP president Amit Palekar called for the minister's immediate resignation to allow an unbiased investigation.

The case sees an intricate connection between the accused and those in power. Naik alleges involvement by Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) leader Sudin Dhavalikar, connecting him to transactions totaling Rs 17.68 crore meant for securing government jobs. As the crime branch continues their investigation, questions of accountability and transparency remain at the forefront.