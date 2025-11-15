Left Menu

Collision in Maryville: Police Officer Critically Injured During VP Motorcade

A serious crash involving two law enforcement vehicles supporting Vice President JD Vance's motorcade in Tennessee resulted in a police officer being hospitalized in critical condition. The incident, which occurred in Maryville, is under investigation by the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Both officers involved were taken to the hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Maryville | Updated: 15-11-2025 09:52 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 09:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A serious accident occurred in Maryville, Tennessee, involving two law enforcement vehicles supporting Vice President JD Vance's motorcade. The collision sent a police officer to the hospital in critical condition, city authorities confirmed Friday night.

The crash involved a state trooper and a Maryville Police Department motorcycle officer. Both officers were hospitalized following the incident. While the condition of the state trooper remains undisclosed, the police officer's situation is critical.

Katherine Pierce, the US Secret Service's resident agent in Knoxville, assured the public that the incident did not affect the safety or movement of Vice President Vance. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the collision, and Maryville Police Chief Tony Crisp has requested prayers for the officer and their family.

