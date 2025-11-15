UN Experts Warn Kazakhstan’s Anti-LGBT Bill Threatens Rights and Civic Freedoms

A controversial bill advancing through Kazakhstan’s Parliament has drawn sharp condemnation from United Nations human rights experts, who warn it would entrench discrimination, criminalise expression, and violate the country’s international human rights obligations. The proposed amendments, described by critics as an “LGBT propaganda” ban, were passed unanimously by the Mazhilis (lower house) on 12 November after a debate reportedly lasting only 15 minutes.

According to civil society groups, no objections were raised, no alternatives were discussed, and no concerns were considered—despite repeated appeals from non-governmental organisations, UN mechanisms, and human rights defenders urging lawmakers to halt the proposal. The bill now moves to the Senate for further review, sparking urgent calls for reconsideration.

A Law Rooted in Disinformation and Stigma

The draft legislation seeks to prohibit the “dissemination of information containing propaganda of non-traditional sexual orientation and paedophilia” across media, educational institutions, cultural settings, and online platforms. UN experts expressed deep alarm at the framing of the bill, which they say incorrectly and dangerously conflates LGBTQ+ identities with criminal behaviour.

“The draft law is based on disinformation, spuriously equating so-called ‘non-traditional sexual orientation’ with paedophilia, which is an affront to human dignity,” the experts said. They emphasised that child protection is strengthened not through censorship or exclusion, but through accurate information, inclusive education, and the safeguarding of equality.

If enacted, the bill would introduce new administrative offences for “propaganda,” punishable by fines or short-term detention. It would also redefine “propaganda” within the Law on the Rights of the Child and impose similar restrictions across multiple legal domains, tightening what activists fear will become a broad and arbitrary censorship regime.

Origins in a State-Endorsed Petition

The UN mandate holders noted that the bill appears to originate from an official petition titled “We Are against Open and Hidden LGBT Propaganda in Kazakhstan!” The petition, launched on a State-run platform, gained widespread visibility and reportedly involved active mobilisation among public-sector institutions.

Experts had previously warned that the petition itself contradicted Kazakhstan’s Administrative Procedural Code, which prohibits initiatives that may violate human rights or relate to criminal or administrative-offences legislation. Despite these concerns, the petition was allowed to proceed and is now being used as the basis for legislative change.

Civil society reports have revealed that teachers, medical workers, and other State employees were pressured to sign the petition, while those who opposed it faced harassment, including police intimidation. Activists have also cited police raids on private events in Astana and repeated denials of assembly permits for feminist and LGBT groups, particularly around International Women’s Day.

A Shrinking Civic Space

“These developments, taken together, reveal a pattern of shrinking civic space and growing institutional hostility toward sexual and gender minorities,” the UN experts noted. They warn that transforming a discriminatory petition into binding law could legitimise prejudice, further isolate an already vulnerable population, and erode key civil liberties.

The experts further stated that every individual has the right to seek, receive, and share information without interference—rights protected under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the Convention on the Rights of the Child. The proposed restrictions, they argue, contradict these international commitments and undermine fundamental freedoms.

Call for Kazakhstan to Uphold Human Rights

Human rights observers fear that the passage of this bill would set a troubling precedent in the region, echoing similar “propaganda” laws enacted in Russia and other states that have resulted in increased violence, censorship, and social exclusion for LGBTQ+ communities.

The UN experts urged Kazakh authorities to reject the amendments entirely and ensure that any future legislation aligns with global human rights standards. “The authorities must protect LGBT persons and human rights defenders from discrimination and reprisals, foster dialogue with civil society and promote understanding and respect for diversity,” they emphasised.

As the bill moves to the Senate, international scrutiny is intensifying, with rights groups warning that Kazakhstan’s global reputation—and its constitutional commitments to equality—hang in the balance.