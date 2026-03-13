Amazon Air Expands to Northeast India with New Guwahati-Kolkata Route

Amazon India has unveiled a strategic expansion of its Amazon Air services to better serve the Northeast region, connecting Guwahati and Kolkata through a new route. This initiative, launched recently, promises to accelerate delivery speeds by five times and enhance logistical capabilities.

The addition of the Guwahati-Kolkata route is set to benefit local sellers by aiding faster customer reach nationwide, enhancing fulfillment speeds, and subsequently, facilitating broader participation in India's digital market. Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu flagged off the inaugural flight from New Delhi.

Emphasizing the economic impact, Ravi Kota, Chief Secretary of Assam, highlighted that the expansion would lead to substantial employment opportunities, thus driving regional economic growth. With plans to extend its operational days, Amazon Air is committed to ensuring quicker, more reliable deliveries across the Northeast.

(With inputs from agencies.)