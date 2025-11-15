MeitY Unveils Dynamic Pavilion at IITF 2025 Showcasing Digital India & IndiaAI

Shri Jitin Prasada, Hon’ble Minister of State for the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), inaugurated the MeitY Pavilion at the 44th India International Trade Fair (IITF) held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The pavilion, a highlight of IITF 2025, embodies India’s expanding digital footprint, bringing together the country’s progress in digital governance, artificial intelligence, and citizen engagement.

Designed around three thematic pillars—Digital India, IndiaAI, and MyGov—the pavilion provides visitors with an immersive, interactive experience that showcases how technology is transforming public service delivery, empowering citizens, and driving future-ready innovation.

IndiaAI Zone: A Major Highlight Ahead of India-AI Impact Summit 2026

A key attraction of this year’s pavilion is the IndiaAI Zone, unveiled as part of the run-up to the highly anticipated India-AI Impact Summit 2026. The zone reflects India’s dedication to building a safe, trusted, inclusive, and globally relevant AI ecosystem.

Under the theme “Action to Impact,” the IndiaAI Zone demonstrates the nation’s advancements in responsible AI adoption. Visitors can explore India’s emerging AI governance frameworks, its push for ethical development, and large-scale AI deployments shaping social transformation—ranging from healthcare and agriculture to digital skilling and citizen services.

Shri Jitin Prasada personally toured the zone’s experience area, stopping at each of the seven strategic pillars of the IndiaAI Mission:

AI Kosh: India’s national AI repository enabling reusable datasets, models, and tools.

Applications: Real-world AI use cases deployed across governance and industry.

Future Skills: Nationwide digital and AI skilling programs for students and professionals.

Startups: Support structures empowering India’s fast-growing AI startup ecosystem.

Compute: High-performance computing infrastructure backed by national and cloud resources.

Foundational Models: India’s efforts to build domain-specific and multilingual AI foundation models.

Safe & Trusted AI: Initiatives ensuring ethical, transparent, and accountable AI.

The Minister interacted with technologists, entrepreneurs, students, and innovators during his visit, encouraging them to continue propelling India’s AI mission with ambition, responsibility, and global competitiveness.

Spotlight on India-AI Impact Expo and Innovation Ecosystem

The MeitY Pavilion also features a forward-looking preview of the India-AI Impact Expo, part of the 2026 Summit. This showcase highlights breakthrough innovations, global collaborations, and policy-driven initiatives that will be central to the Summit.

Among the major upcoming initiatives highlighted are:

1. Global Impact Challenges (Prize Pool: ₹6 Crore)

A triad of high-impact innovation challenges offering:

Deep mentorship

Investor access

Cloud computing credits

Opportunities for global recognition

These competitions aim to identify scalable AI solutions that can transform public service delivery, industry performance, and societal well-being.

2. AI for All

A nationwide call for scalable AI solutions in sectors such as healthcare, logistics, education, agriculture, and governance—ensuring AI reaches all layers of society.

3. AI by HER

A dedicated platform promoting women-led AI innovations, supported by the Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP) to increase gender representation in deep-tech entrepreneurship.

4. YUVAi

A unique platform enabling young innovators aged 13–21 to create AI-for-good prototypes and present their work at a global stage.

5. Research Symposium on AI & Its Impact

A gathering of leading researchers from India and the Global South, featuring frontier academic work, policy-relevant insights, and real-world case studies.

6. IndiaAI–IEA Call for Abstracts

An international initiative documenting the role of AI in enhancing the global energy landscape, culminating in a casebook launch at the 2026 Summit.

7. AI Expo Showcase

A preview of the large-scale AI Expo planned for 2026, where governments, startups, enterprises, and global institutions will present AI innovations transforming society.

8. IndiaAI Tinkerpreneur

A national bootcamp for students from Classes 6 to 12 designed to build foundational AI skills, foster creativity, and encourage socially relevant innovation.

A Pavilion Reflecting India’s Digital Public Infrastructure Leadership

The MeitY Pavilion at IITF 2025 stands as a vivid demonstration of India’s global leadership in digital public infrastructure (DPI), citizen-first governance, and inclusive technological progress. Visitors at the pavilion can:

Engage with immersive digital exhibits

Experience live demonstrations of AI-driven governance

Explore DPI platforms like Aadhaar, UPI, DigiLocker, and CoWIN

Learn about AI applications transforming agriculture, health, mobility & education

Interact directly with innovators behind flagship IndiaAI initiatives

The pavilion’s vision is clear: to show the world how India is creating a future-ready, technologically empowered, and globally collaborative digital economy.