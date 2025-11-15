Left Menu

Pharmacology Department Head Removed Amid Delhi Blast Probe

The Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial Medical College removed Dr Shaheen Saeed's name from its pharmacology board as a precaution after her name surfaced in the ongoing Delhi blast investigation. This action aims to prevent misidentification as authorities delve deeper into the terror attack that killed 13 people near Red Fort.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 15-11-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 17:16 IST
Pharmacology Department Head Removed Amid Delhi Blast Probe
  • Country:
  • India

The Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial Medical College made a swift decision to remove Dr Shaheen Saeed's name from its pharmacology departmental board following the emergence of her name amid the Delhi blast investigation, according to a senior official on Saturday.

Dr Shaheen had led the pharmacology department from September 2012 to December 2013, succeeded by Dr Pooja Agarwal in January 2014, as confirmed by another official.

The decision was taken to prevent any potential misidentification or reputational damage, as inputs from Delhi Police and the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) prompted this precautionary measure, an anonymous source revealed. ATS and National Investigation Agency (NIA) teams conducted visits to the campus, examining Dr Shaheen's associations and departmental documents.

TRENDING

1
Delhi High Court Grants Parole to Convict in Jigisha Ghosh Case

Delhi High Court Grants Parole to Convict in Jigisha Ghosh Case

 India
2
AI-Powered Environmental Portal Launched at COP30 by Abu Dhabi

AI-Powered Environmental Portal Launched at COP30 by Abu Dhabi

 United Arab Emirates
3
Tragic Double Murder Shakes Katni Farm Community

Tragic Double Murder Shakes Katni Farm Community

 India
4
A leader on bail had torn Waqf bill and said law will be reversed, but people rejected divisive politics: PM Modi in Surat.

A leader on bail had torn Waqf bill and said law will be reversed, but peopl...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025