Pharmacology Department Head Removed Amid Delhi Blast Probe

The Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial Medical College made a swift decision to remove Dr Shaheen Saeed's name from its pharmacology departmental board following the emergence of her name amid the Delhi blast investigation, according to a senior official on Saturday.

Dr Shaheen had led the pharmacology department from September 2012 to December 2013, succeeded by Dr Pooja Agarwal in January 2014, as confirmed by another official.

The decision was taken to prevent any potential misidentification or reputational damage, as inputs from Delhi Police and the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) prompted this precautionary measure, an anonymous source revealed. ATS and National Investigation Agency (NIA) teams conducted visits to the campus, examining Dr Shaheen's associations and departmental documents.