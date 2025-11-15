Left Menu

Tragic Double Murder Shakes Katni Farm Community

A couple guarding a farm in Katni, Madhya Pradesh, was murdered, as confirmed by local police. Their bodies were found with signs of a violent attack. An investigation is underway with forensic teams collecting evidence. The police have registered an FIR against unidentified suspects and intensified security in the area.

Updated: 15-11-2025 18:14 IST
In a shocking incident in Katni, Madhya Pradesh, a couple tasked with farm guarding duties was brutally murdered, police reported on Saturday.

The tragedy unfolded in the Sunehra area, where Lallu Ram Kushwaha, 40, and his spouse Prabha Kushwaha, 35, were found dead, according to Badwara police official K K Patel. The victims, originating from Bijaura, were discovered in a pool of blood inside their farmhouse.

With no sign of forced entry, household items lay scattered, and injuries pointed to a fatal assault with a sharp weapon. The police registered an FIR against unidentified suspects, while enhancing security patrols around the vicinity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

