Gujarat Police CID-Crime Cracks Human Trafficking Cycle

The Gujarat police's CID-Crime division dismantled a human trafficking operation, arresting three individuals for luring people with fake job offers and forcing them into cybercrime activities overseas. The victims, rescued with help from the Indian Embassy, exposed the syndicate, leading to the arrests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 15-11-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 19:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, the CID-Crime unit of Gujarat Police has disrupted a major human trafficking operation, nabbing three individuals involved in deceitful job rackets. The accused, namely Sonal Faddu, Sanjay Faddu, and Shailesh Dabhi, duped victims into accepting non-existent high-paying overseas jobs.

According to the Cyber Crime Branch, the operation trafficked 41 individuals under the guise of enticing data-entry jobs abroad. Unsuspecting victims, numbering five, were dispatched to Myanmar, while others landed in Dubai, Vietnam, and Malaysia, only to find themselves ensnared in cybercrime syndicates.

The victims were coerced into fraudulent cyber activities and suffered severe conditions before being rescued through efforts by the Indian Embassy. The exposé of the racket has led to increased scrutiny and further investigation into the syndicate's operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

