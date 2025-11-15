Left Menu

Security Forces Neutralize IED Threat in Rajouri

Security forces safely neutralized an Improvised Explosive Device in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, using a controlled explosion. The operation, which occurred in Upper Bangai village, resulted in partial damage to a house, but no casualties were reported as the family had been relocated beforehand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajouri/Jammu | Updated: 15-11-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 19:47 IST
Security Forces Neutralize IED Threat in Rajouri
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir successfully neutralized an explosive threat on Saturday, when they recovered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in the Rajouri district and destroyed it in a controlled explosion, according to official sources.

The controlled blast, which took place in Upper Bangai village within Thanamandi sub-division, led to partial damage to a nearby house, but fortunately, no casualties occurred. Officials confirmed that the family residing in the affected home had been evacuated prior to the detonation.

A security patrol initially discovered the IED near the residence and promptly called upon a bomb disposal squad, which expertly managed the situation through a controlled explosion, ensuring public safety in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

