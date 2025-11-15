Security Forces Neutralize IED Threat in Rajouri
Security forces safely neutralized an Improvised Explosive Device in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, using a controlled explosion. The operation, which occurred in Upper Bangai village, resulted in partial damage to a house, but no casualties were reported as the family had been relocated beforehand.
Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir successfully neutralized an explosive threat on Saturday, when they recovered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in the Rajouri district and destroyed it in a controlled explosion, according to official sources.
The controlled blast, which took place in Upper Bangai village within Thanamandi sub-division, led to partial damage to a nearby house, but fortunately, no casualties occurred. Officials confirmed that the family residing in the affected home had been evacuated prior to the detonation.
A security patrol initially discovered the IED near the residence and promptly called upon a bomb disposal squad, which expertly managed the situation through a controlled explosion, ensuring public safety in the area.
