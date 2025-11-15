Delhi Revamps Fire Safety Certification with New Online Portal
Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveils an online portal for fire safety certificate renewals, enhancing business operations. Co-developed by NIC and the Delhi government, the portal simplifies and digitizes the process, previously manual and cumbersome. Efforts align with India's digitization goals, improving transparency and efficiency in fire safety management.
Delhi has taken a significant step towards business facilitation with the launch of an online portal for renewing fire safety certificates, unveiled by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday. Developed by the National Informatics Centre and the Delhi government, this initiative is set to transform the renewal process, making it more accessible and efficient for businesses in the capital.
The new system allows applicants to submit necessary details, such as premises address and previous clearance numbers, online. This digital approach addresses the previous burdensome manual procedures that required frequent visits to Delhi Fire Services (DFS) offices. The online portal promises transparency and reduces the risk of lost documents, providing a seamless experience for users.
In a statement, Gupta noted that this change is part of broader reforms aimed at simplifying processes for traders and citizens. The online portal aligns with the nationwide 'Digital India' initiative, underscoring the Delhi government's commitment to delivering a technology-driven, transparent service environment that supports economic growth and citizen convenience.
