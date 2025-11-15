Left Menu

Delhi Revamps Fire Safety Certification with New Online Portal

Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveils an online portal for fire safety certificate renewals, enhancing business operations. Co-developed by NIC and the Delhi government, the portal simplifies and digitizes the process, previously manual and cumbersome. Efforts align with India's digitization goals, improving transparency and efficiency in fire safety management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 20:38 IST
Delhi Revamps Fire Safety Certification with New Online Portal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi has taken a significant step towards business facilitation with the launch of an online portal for renewing fire safety certificates, unveiled by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday. Developed by the National Informatics Centre and the Delhi government, this initiative is set to transform the renewal process, making it more accessible and efficient for businesses in the capital.

The new system allows applicants to submit necessary details, such as premises address and previous clearance numbers, online. This digital approach addresses the previous burdensome manual procedures that required frequent visits to Delhi Fire Services (DFS) offices. The online portal promises transparency and reduces the risk of lost documents, providing a seamless experience for users.

In a statement, Gupta noted that this change is part of broader reforms aimed at simplifying processes for traders and citizens. The online portal aligns with the nationwide 'Digital India' initiative, underscoring the Delhi government's commitment to delivering a technology-driven, transparent service environment that supports economic growth and citizen convenience.

TRENDING

1
Justice Served: Triple Life Terms for Horrific Honor Killing Uproars Krishnagiri

Justice Served: Triple Life Terms for Horrific Honor Killing Uproars Krishna...

 India
2
Springboks Overcome Odds to Triumph Over Italy

Springboks Overcome Odds to Triumph Over Italy

 Global
3
BJP in Kerala Backs Timely Voter List Revision Amid Baseless Claims

BJP in Kerala Backs Timely Voter List Revision Amid Baseless Claims

 India
4
Tragedy at Nowgam: Unveiling the Terrifying Blast

Tragedy at Nowgam: Unveiling the Terrifying Blast

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025