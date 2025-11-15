Fraudulent OTP Collection Uncovered in West Bengal

Authorities in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district detained eight individuals on Saturday on suspicions of fraudulent activities linked to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. The detainees were allegedly collecting OTPs from voters under the guise of helping them with enumeration forms.

The individuals had set up an operation in the Hemanta Basu area of Kadambagachi, Barasat, presenting themselves as part of a group called the 'Lokbandhu Party.' The operation attracted locals by promising offline form-filling services. However, suspicions arose as OTP collection, typically needed only for online submissions, was being conducted.

Originating from Delhi, the suspects have had their mobile phones and several documents seized. Investigators are scrutinizing whether these activities were part of a broader fraud scheme or an attempt to recruit for political purposes.

