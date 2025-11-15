Left Menu

Fraudulent OTP Collection Uncovered in West Bengal

Eight individuals were detained in Barasat, West Bengal, for allegedly collecting OTPs under false pretenses during the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. The authorities are investigating potential links to fraud or political activities, with mobile phones and documents seized for further examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-11-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 21:18 IST
Fraudulent OTP Collection Uncovered in West Bengal
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district detained eight individuals on Saturday on suspicions of fraudulent activities linked to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. The detainees were allegedly collecting OTPs from voters under the guise of helping them with enumeration forms.

The individuals had set up an operation in the Hemanta Basu area of Kadambagachi, Barasat, presenting themselves as part of a group called the 'Lokbandhu Party.' The operation attracted locals by promising offline form-filling services. However, suspicions arose as OTP collection, typically needed only for online submissions, was being conducted.

Originating from Delhi, the suspects have had their mobile phones and several documents seized. Investigators are scrutinizing whether these activities were part of a broader fraud scheme or an attempt to recruit for political purposes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Media Influence Questioned in Prajwal Revanna's Conviction Challenge

Media Influence Questioned in Prajwal Revanna's Conviction Challenge

 India
2
India Urges Developed Nations to Fulfill Climate Finance Promises

India Urges Developed Nations to Fulfill Climate Finance Promises

 India
3
Thrills and Cheers as World Boxing Cup Finals 2025 Unfold in India

Thrills and Cheers as World Boxing Cup Finals 2025 Unfold in India

 India
4
Udhayanidhi Stalin Unveils Projects and Initiates Mini-Sports Arena

Udhayanidhi Stalin Unveils Projects and Initiates Mini-Sports Arena

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Next-gen point-of-care tests harness AI to strengthen global health security

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025