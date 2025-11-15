Border Wall Controversy: Lebanon vs. Israel at UN

In a move escalating tensions, Lebanon announced its intent to lodge a formal complaint with the United Nations Security Council. The contention arises from Israel's construction of a concrete wall along Lebanon's southern border, which Lebanese officials claim oversteps the established 'Blue Line,' a boundary demarcated by the UN.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric highlighted that the wall currently renders over 4,000 square meters of Lebanese territory inaccessible. Criticism from Lebanese authorities underscores allegations that Israel's actions contravene UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and impinge upon Lebanese sovereignty.

In contrast, the Israeli military has refuted claims of infringement, explaining the wall as part of an ongoing strategic plan initiated in 2022 to bolster the northern barrier. Meanwhile, the UN Interim Force in Lebanon remains actively engaged in monitoring the situation, operating with significant multinational support.

(With inputs from agencies.)