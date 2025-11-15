Left Menu

Border Wall Controversy: Lebanon vs. Israel at UN

Lebanon plans to file a complaint with the UN Security Council against Israel over a concrete wall along its southern border, perceived as a breach of the 'Blue Line' set by the UN. The wall blocks Lebanese territory, sparking accusations of violating Resolution 1701 and Lebanon's sovereignty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 22:10 IST
In a move escalating tensions, Lebanon announced its intent to lodge a formal complaint with the United Nations Security Council. The contention arises from Israel's construction of a concrete wall along Lebanon's southern border, which Lebanese officials claim oversteps the established 'Blue Line,' a boundary demarcated by the UN.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric highlighted that the wall currently renders over 4,000 square meters of Lebanese territory inaccessible. Criticism from Lebanese authorities underscores allegations that Israel's actions contravene UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and impinge upon Lebanese sovereignty.

In contrast, the Israeli military has refuted claims of infringement, explaining the wall as part of an ongoing strategic plan initiated in 2022 to bolster the northern barrier. Meanwhile, the UN Interim Force in Lebanon remains actively engaged in monitoring the situation, operating with significant multinational support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

