Tensions Rise: China Coast Guard Patrols Disputed Senkaku Waters

A formation of China Coast Guard ships conducted a 'rights enforcement patrol' through the waters near the Senkaku Islands, escalating ongoing tensions with Japan. The patrol is purportedly in line with international law, although the Japanese Embassy in Beijing did not comment on the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 16-11-2025 07:01 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 07:01 IST
A formation of ships from the China Coast Guard made its presence felt by passing through the Senkaku Islands' waters on Sunday. The passage, termed a 'rights enforcement patrol' by the China Coast Guard, was reportedly conducted in accordance with international law.

The contested waters have been a recurring flashpoint between China and Japan, with both nations frequently challenging each other over the Japan-administered islands. Known as Diaoyu in Beijing and Senkaku in Tokyo, these islands have remained a contentious issue in Sino-Japanese relations.

The Japanese Embassy in Beijing has so far refrained from providing any comment regarding the recent activity by the China Coast Guard in the region.

