Tensions Rise: China Coast Guard Patrols Disputed Senkaku Waters

A formation of ships from the China Coast Guard made its presence felt by passing through the Senkaku Islands' waters on Sunday. The passage, termed a 'rights enforcement patrol' by the China Coast Guard, was reportedly conducted in accordance with international law.

The contested waters have been a recurring flashpoint between China and Japan, with both nations frequently challenging each other over the Japan-administered islands. Known as Diaoyu in Beijing and Senkaku in Tokyo, these islands have remained a contentious issue in Sino-Japanese relations.

The Japanese Embassy in Beijing has so far refrained from providing any comment regarding the recent activity by the China Coast Guard in the region.