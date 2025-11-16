Left Menu

Chennai's New Nutritional Boost for Sanitation Workers

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin unveils a free nutritious meals scheme for Chennai's sanitation workers, focusing on their health and job conditions. Promising gradual fulfillment of their demands, Stalin plans a statewide expansion by December 6. The initiative addresses ongoing protests against waste management privatisation and seeks improved living standards for workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 16-11-2025 08:58 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 08:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, M K Stalin, has embarked on a mission to enhance the livelihood of sanitation workers by launching a free nutritious meals scheme in Chennai. The initiative, announced over the weekend, aims to improve the workers' health and overall working conditions.

During the event held at Kalaivanar Arangam, Stalin committed to gradually addressing all the demands of sanitation workers and expanded the promise of three daily meals across the state from December 6. He acknowledged the tireless efforts of workers under adverse weather conditions, emphasizing the scheme as a recognition of their invaluable service.

Furthermore, Stalin announced the construction of retiring rooms for sanitation workers in every ward of Chennai. Highlighting the broader vision, he expressed hope for a cultural shift towards responsible waste disposal among locals, drawing parallels with practices in Western countries. This move comes amid protests from workers against the privatisation of waste management operations in the city.

