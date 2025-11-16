Tragic Hunting Mishap: Accidental Shooting Claims Life in Kerala

In a tragic incident in north Kerala, a 37-year-old man was reportedly shot dead during a hunting trip. The victim, identified as Sijo from Nellamkuzhi, was found with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The police suspect the shooting happened accidentally in the early hours of Sunday morning. Investigators are working on the assumption that the firearm was discharged unintentionally while hunting.

Authorities have taken into custody another individual who was present at the scene, along with a firearm believed to be involved in the incident. The investigation remains ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)