Tragic Hunting Mishap: Accidental Shooting Claims Life in Kerala
A 37-year-old man named Sijo was found dead in Kerala, believed to be a victim of an accidental shooting during a hunting trip. The incident likely occurred early Sunday morning. Another person present at the scene is in custody with a firearm.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 16-11-2025 10:50 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 10:50 IST
In a tragic incident in north Kerala, a 37-year-old man was reportedly shot dead during a hunting trip. The victim, identified as Sijo from Nellamkuzhi, was found with a gunshot wound to the chest.
The police suspect the shooting happened accidentally in the early hours of Sunday morning. Investigators are working on the assumption that the firearm was discharged unintentionally while hunting.
Authorities have taken into custody another individual who was present at the scene, along with a firearm believed to be involved in the incident. The investigation remains ongoing.
