e-Jagriti: Revolutionizing Consumer Grievance Redressal

The government's e-Jagriti platform has significantly transformed consumer grievance redressal in India since its inception in January. More than 2,00,000 users, including non-resident Indians (NRIs), have registered on the portal, facilitating about 1,30,000 cases, as per the Consumer Affairs Ministry.

The platform has resolved 1,27,058 cases and stands as a testament to India's commitment to consumer justice, enabling NRIs to file complaints without needing to travel to India. Its features include OTP-based registrations, digital document exchanges, virtual hearings, and provisions for visually impaired users.

NRIs, particularly from the US, UK, and UAE, have been active users. Success stories underline the platform's efficacy, such as swift resolutions in Assam and Tripura. The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission is working towards a paperless future, enhancing the digital nature of e-Jagriti for broader efficiency and accessibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)