Left Menu

e-Jagriti: Revolutionizing Consumer Grievance Redressal

The e-Jagriti digital platform has handled around 1,30,000 consumer complaints since January, with significant participation from both residents and NRIs. Providing seamless global access and improving resolution efficiency, the portal embodies a commitment to inclusive consumer justice across India, bridging geographical barriers and integrating legacy systems efficiently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 14:49 IST
e-Jagriti: Revolutionizing Consumer Grievance Redressal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government's e-Jagriti platform has significantly transformed consumer grievance redressal in India since its inception in January. More than 2,00,000 users, including non-resident Indians (NRIs), have registered on the portal, facilitating about 1,30,000 cases, as per the Consumer Affairs Ministry.

The platform has resolved 1,27,058 cases and stands as a testament to India's commitment to consumer justice, enabling NRIs to file complaints without needing to travel to India. Its features include OTP-based registrations, digital document exchanges, virtual hearings, and provisions for visually impaired users.

NRIs, particularly from the US, UK, and UAE, have been active users. Success stories underline the platform's efficacy, such as swift resolutions in Assam and Tripura. The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission is working towards a paperless future, enhancing the digital nature of e-Jagriti for broader efficiency and accessibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political 'Startups': Rising Stars or Fading Hopes?

Political 'Startups': Rising Stars or Fading Hopes?

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes: Stone Quarry Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragedy Strikes: Stone Quarry Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India
3
Odisha Shivers as Cold Wave Tightens Grip

Odisha Shivers as Cold Wave Tightens Grip

 India
4
Justice Gavai Advocates Evolving Reservation Policies as He Nears Retirement

Justice Gavai Advocates Evolving Reservation Policies as He Nears Retirement

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025