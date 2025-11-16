Justice Gavai Advocates Evolving Reservation Policies as He Nears Retirement
Chief Justice of India BR Gavai emphasized the need to include the concept of 'creamy layer' in reservation policies for Scheduled Castes. He reflected on the evolving nature of the Indian Constitution, underscoring the principles of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity as key drivers for social and economic justice.
- Country:
- India
Chief Justice of India BR Gavai has reiterated his stance on incorporating the 'creamy layer' concept within reservation policies for Scheduled Castes. This perspective, shared at a program titled 'India and the Living Indian Constitution at 75 Years,' highlights the disparity between children of affluent government officials and those of impoverished agricultural workers.
Justice Gavai also emphasized the Indian Constitution's evolving nature, noting Dr. BR Ambedkar's vision of it as a living document. He pointed out that while some criticize the ease of constitutional amendments, others find it challenging due to rigorous ratification requirements.
In his final days as Chief Justice, Gavai reflected on the Constitution's role in advancing individuals from humble backgrounds to prominent positions, such as India having had Presidents from Scheduled Castes and a current President from a Scheduled Tribe.
ALSO READ
Vijay Advocates for Electoral Equality and Transparency
Victory of development; victory of the spirit of public welfare; victory of social justice : PM Modi on NDA win in Bihar polls.
NDA's Victory in Bihar: A Triumph of Good Governance and Social Justice
ILO Report Urges Overhaul of Pacific Minimum Wage Systems to Tackle Inequality
Charting the Path to Gender Equality: Insights from India's Judiciary