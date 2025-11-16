Left Menu

J&K Police Uncover Pan-India Terror Module; Investigations Reveal New Leads

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha praised the Jammu and Kashmir Police for dismantling a 'white-collar' terror module and ordered a probe into a blast at Nowgam police station. This module, exposed following a Jaish-e-Mohammed probe, highlights a pan-India network involving doctors and other professionals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 16-11-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 15:43 IST
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha commended the Jammu and Kashmir police force for disrupting a significant terrorist plot by dismantling a 'white-collar' terror module operating across India. During his discourse, he also paid heartfelt tributes to those affected by the accidental explosion at the Nowgam police station.

Sinha confirmed that a thorough magisterial investigation has been initiated into the blast, which resulted in nine fatalities and left 32 injured, primarily affecting police personnel. The explosion occurred as forensic teams were collecting samples from seized explosive materials linked to a previous attack near Delhi's Red Fort.

This breakthrough stems from arrests made following posters threatening security forces in Nowgam. Analysis led to multiple arrests, uncovering a network rooted in academia, with suspects allegedly playing pivotal roles in the module's operations. As investigations continue, the authorities remain resolute in countering terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

