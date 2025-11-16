FIR Filed Over Obstruction at Shahi Jama Masjid

An FIR has been filed against two management committee members of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal, following allegations of misconduct during a survey by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

The ASI team, headed by Superintending Archaeologist Vinod Singh Rawat, visited the mosque on October 8 for conservation inspection. They were reportedly obstructed by Hafiz, a staffer from the committee, and Mohammad Kasif Khan, who was summoned to the location. Both individuals prevented the team from entering the main dome.

The complaint, filed at the Sambhal police station, also noted that an unidentified person used offensive language and attempted to incite a dispute, forcing the team to return to Meerut without completing the inspection. An investigation has been initiated against Hafiz and Mohammad Kasif under various charges, including criminal intimidation.