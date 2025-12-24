Forgery Scandal: Voter ID Fraud Exposed in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal
In Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, an FIR has been registered against 48 individuals for allegedly obtaining voter ID cards using forged documents. Complaints from local residents prompted an investigation by District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya. The inquiry confirmed the allegations, leading to charges of forgery and identity fraud.
A voter ID forgery scandal has erupted in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district, where 48 individuals are accused of obtaining voter identity cards through fraudulent means.
This revelation came after the District Magistrate, Rajender Pensiya, visited Bilalpat village to inspect the electoral rolls and received complaints from locals. The complaints alleged the existence of fake voters using forged documents such as Aadhaar cards.
Subsequent investigations confirmed these allegations, resulting in the filing of an FIR against the accused. The case, registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Representation of the People Act, highlights a deeper issue of electoral integrity in the region.
