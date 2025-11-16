Left Menu

Dramatic Police Encounter in Uttar Pradesh: Gang Leader Arrested

In a high-stakes police chase, an alleged robber was shot and captured in Uttar Pradesh. His arrest followed a robbery of Rs 3 lakh, linked to a 20-year-old gang leader, Abbas Gazi. The confrontation resulted in Gazi and a police constable sustaining injuries.

Updated: 16-11-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 17:20 IST
An alleged robber was shot and captured following a dramatic police encounter in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, authorities reported. The suspect, linked to a recent Rs 3 lakh robbery, was injured in the chest during the confrontation.

According to Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi, the Special Task Force tracked down suspects Gopal alias Manish and Ravi Mishra the day before. They were involved in the robbery, leading to the manhunt for the gang's leader, Abbas Gazi.

As law enforcement pursued Gazi and his associates, gunfire was exchanged, resulting in Gazi being shot. A constable, Pradeep Chauhan, was also wounded. Both were transported to the hospital for treatment, with Gazi in critical condition.

