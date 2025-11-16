Illegal Immigration Crisis: UK's New Hardline Asylum Policies

Illegal immigration is causing significant rifts in the United Kingdom, prompting fresh calls for stringent measures, including a proposed 20-year wait for refugees seeking permanent residency, according to UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood.

In a series of media engagements, Mahmood framed the immigration overhaul as her "moral mission" to address what she sees as a "broken system" that is sowing division and discord within the country.

Planned announcements in Parliament include temporary refugee status reviews and extended qualifying periods for illegal arrivals, aiming to deter unsafe journeys and restore control to the UK's asylum system.

(With inputs from agencies.)