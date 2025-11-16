Left Menu

Illegal Immigration Crisis: UK's New Hardline Asylum Policies

UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood calls for tougher immigration measures, suggesting a 20-year wait for permanent residency to tackle illegal immigration. Mahmood argues the current system is fractured, contributing to societal divisions. Changes include temporary statuses and controlled migration routes, modeled after Denmark's approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 16-11-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 17:59 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Illegal immigration is causing significant rifts in the United Kingdom, prompting fresh calls for stringent measures, including a proposed 20-year wait for refugees seeking permanent residency, according to UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood.

In a series of media engagements, Mahmood framed the immigration overhaul as her "moral mission" to address what she sees as a "broken system" that is sowing division and discord within the country.

Planned announcements in Parliament include temporary refugee status reviews and extended qualifying periods for illegal arrivals, aiming to deter unsafe journeys and restore control to the UK's asylum system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

