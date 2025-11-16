Left Menu

Sikkim Advances Justice with New District Court Complex in Soreng

Sikkim's Chief Minister, Prem Singh Tamang, inaugurated the foundation for a new district court complex in Soreng. Joined by high-ranking officials, Tamang emphasized the event's significance and highlighted recent strides in the state's judicial infrastructure development, promising enhanced access to justice across Sikkim, especially in remote regions.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang officially laid the foundation stone for a new district court complex in Soreng on Sunday, marking a significant step towards bolstering the state's justice infrastructure.

The event was graced by the presence of Sikkim High Court's Chief Justice Biswanath Somadder and the assembly speaker MN Sherpa. Addressing the gathering, Tamang expressed pride in attending the event despite feeling under the weather, underscoring the importance of such developments on home soil.

Tamang highlighted the judiciary's progress under Justice Somadder's leadership, noting improvements in infrastructure and public trust. He also outlined the government's commitment to expanding judicial resources across Sikkim to ensure justice accessibility for remote communities, emphasizing plans for the Directorate of Prosecution and Sikkim National Law University.

