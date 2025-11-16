Tragic Consequences of Electoral Roll Stress

A government school teacher has allegedly taken his own life due to overwhelming stress related to voter list duties associated with the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. The deceased, Mukesh Jangid, 45, served as a Booth Level Officer (BLO) and reportedly chose to end his life by jumping in front of a train near Bindayaka railway crossing.

Jangid's brother, Gajanand, revealed that Mukesh left home on his motorcycle shortly before the incident, leaving behind a concerning suicide note. The note purportedly detailed the immense pressure he faced from his supervisor regarding SIR duties, with threats of suspension compounding his stress.

The tragic incident has ignited widespread concern among teachers, prompting leaders like Rajasthan Primary and Secondary Teachers' Association president Vipin Prakash Sharma, to decry the increased pressures on BLOs amidst the electoral roll revisions. The association plans to demand governmental intervention to alleviate such burdens on educators, especially as school exams near.

(With inputs from agencies.)