Left Menu

Ecuador's Most Wanted Drug Lord Captured: A New Chapter in the Drug War

Ecuador's notorious drug trafficker Wilmer Chavarria, alias 'Pipo,' was captured in Spain after faking his death. Leader of the Los Lobos gang, recently deemed a terrorist group by the U.S., Chavarria moved drug shipments and ran extortion schemes. His capture coincides with Ecuador's referendum on foreign military bases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bogota | Updated: 17-11-2025 00:58 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 00:58 IST
Ecuador's Most Wanted Drug Lord Captured: A New Chapter in the Drug War
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Colombia

Ecuador's President Daniel Noboa announced the capture of one of the country's most wanted drug traffickers, Wilmer Chavarria, also known as 'Pipo,' in the Spanish city of Malaga. The arrest was part of a joint operation with Spanish police, targeting the leader of the notorious drug trafficking group Los Lobos.

The Los Lobos gang, under Chavarria's command, consists of around 8,000 fighters and was recently classified as a terrorist organization by the United States. They have been linked to various political assassinations in Ecuador and have cooperated with Mexico's Jalisco New Generation Cartel. Chavarria managed to evade capture by faking his death amid the COVID-19 pandemic, adopting a new identity in Spain, and continuing to orchestrate drug shipments and crime operations back in Ecuador.

Once a peaceful nation, Ecuador has seen a surge in violent crime and homicides linked to its role as a cocaine transit point between Colombia and Peru. This rise in violence has prompted the government to propose a referendum allowing foreign military bases to assist in anti-drug operations. The recent capture of Chavarria highlights the ongoing struggle against drug trafficking that has plagued the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NY Jets Cornerback Kris Boyd Shot in Manhattan: Investigation Underway

NY Jets Cornerback Kris Boyd Shot in Manhattan: Investigation Underway

 Global
2
USS Gerald R Ford's Caribbean Arrival: A Show of Force or Provocation?

USS Gerald R Ford's Caribbean Arrival: A Show of Force or Provocation?

 United States
3
NFL Drama Unfolds: From Critical Conditions to Team Tensions

NFL Drama Unfolds: From Critical Conditions to Team Tensions

 Global
4
Harry Kane Leads England to Historic World Cup Qualification

Harry Kane Leads England to Historic World Cup Qualification

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025