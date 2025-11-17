Left Menu

Tensions Soar in Bangladesh Ahead of Hasina Verdict

Bangladesh has increased security measures as Sheikh Hasina faces a tribunal verdict for alleged crimes against humanity. She denies charges including murder and corruption, while arson and explosions escalate tensions in Dhaka. Prosecutors seek the death penalty, amid military and police vigilance across the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka/Newdelhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 02:57 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 02:57 IST
Tensions Soar in Bangladesh Ahead of Hasina Verdict
Sheikh Hasina

Amid a surge of violence, Bangladesh enforced stricter security measures as the country braces for a tribunal verdict against ex-prime minister Sheikh Hasina. Accused of crimes against humanity, Hasina awaits a pivotal decision, as violence spreads with arson and bombings rattling Dhaka.

Authorities, on high alert, deployed military and police forces to deter unrest following the Awami League's call for a shutdown. Tensions peaked with explosive attacks targeting police and government sites, igniting fear and anticipation of Monday's verdict.

Prosecutors demand the death penalty for Hasina, charged in the absence for her role in last year's violent protests. A nation's eyes are glued to the upcoming judgment, with live broadcasts planned as the political landscape awaits significant upheaval.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jannik Sinner Triumphs at ATP Finals, Wins Battle of Rivals

Jannik Sinner Triumphs at ATP Finals, Wins Battle of Rivals

 Global
2
England's Impressive Qualifier Streak Raises World Cup Hopes

England's Impressive Qualifier Streak Raises World Cup Hopes

 Global
3
US Shatters World Record at ISU Speed Skating World Cup

US Shatters World Record at ISU Speed Skating World Cup

 Global
4
Tensions Soar in Bangladesh Ahead of Hasina Verdict

Tensions Soar in Bangladesh Ahead of Hasina Verdict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025