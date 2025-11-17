Tensions Soar in Bangladesh Ahead of Hasina Verdict

Amid a surge of violence, Bangladesh enforced stricter security measures as the country braces for a tribunal verdict against ex-prime minister Sheikh Hasina. Accused of crimes against humanity, Hasina awaits a pivotal decision, as violence spreads with arson and bombings rattling Dhaka.

Authorities, on high alert, deployed military and police forces to deter unrest following the Awami League's call for a shutdown. Tensions peaked with explosive attacks targeting police and government sites, igniting fear and anticipation of Monday's verdict.

Prosecutors demand the death penalty for Hasina, charged in the absence for her role in last year's violent protests. A nation's eyes are glued to the upcoming judgment, with live broadcasts planned as the political landscape awaits significant upheaval.

(With inputs from agencies.)