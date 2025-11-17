Govt Seeks Public Input on New Measures to Protect Endangered Hoiho Penguins

The Government is calling for public feedback on a series of new proposals aimed at reducing the risks posed to hoiho (yellow-eyed penguins) from commercial fishing activities. Oceans and Fisheries Minister Shane Jones says the initiative reflects the urgency of protecting one of the world’s rarest penguin species, whose northern population continues to face critical threats both on land and at sea.

The consultation follows an emergency three-month closure to commercial set-net fishing around the Otago Peninsula, imposed in September to provide immediate protection for the species while officials developed longer-term mitigation options. Now, newly updated scientific assessments have helped shape a set of proposals designed to reduce fishing-related mortality and support the species’ survival.

New Scientific Evidence Shows Multiple Threats

According to the latest risk assessment, hoiho in the northern region—which includes populations across mainland South Island and Stewart Island—are threatened by a combination of pressures:

Malnutrition and changes in prey availability

Predators, both on land and at sea

Fisheries bycatch, particularly from set nets

Diseases, including outbreaks linked to changing environmental conditions

Minister Jones stressed that the recovery of these penguins depends on reducing mortality from all causes. While conservationists, iwi, and local communities have long raised concerns about the species’ decline, the updated assessment provides clearer evidence of the urgent need to limit accidental bycatch from commercial fishing.

Proposed Measures to Reduce Bycatch Risk

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI), guided by scientific findings, has put forward several protection options as part of the consultation:

Make the emergency Otago Peninsula set-net closure permanent This would maintain ongoing protection in an area with historically high bycatch risk. Prohibit set-netting between Karitāne and Hampden out to approximately eight nautical miles The proposed wider ban reflects evidence showing significant overlap between fishing activity and hoiho foraging zones. Introduce a Fishing-Related Mortality Limit (FRML) This approach sets an allowable threshold for accidental hoiho deaths caused by fishing. It would be paired with an escalation framework requiring stronger management actions if the limit is exceeded.

The framework may include temporary closures, effort reductions, or other targeted measures.

These tools are designed to reduce fishing pressure outside closed areas, while still allowing some commercial operations to continue within sustainable limits.

Balancing Conservation With Economic Realities

Shane Jones acknowledged that any new restrictions would carry consequences for commercial fishers who operate in affected areas. Many fishers depend on set-netting for their livelihoods, contribute significantly to regional employment, and support New Zealand’s seafood export industry.

“I’m mindful of the potential impact these proposals could have on hardworking fishers,” Jones said. “They work hard to provide for their families and play an important role in our communities. That’s why it’s essential we hear from all affected groups before decisions are made.”

He emphasised, however, that the decline of the hoiho is a matter of national concern—and that New Zealanders expect strong action to prevent further losses.

Call for Wide Participation

The Government is encouraging feedback from everyone with an interest in the future of the species, including:

Commercial, recreational, and customary fishers

Tangata whenua and iwi organisations

Environmental groups and wildlife advocates

Local communities and regional councils

Residents of Otago, Southland, and coastal fishing regions

Jones said he wants to ensure diverse perspectives are considered when shaping long-term protections.

Consultation Timeline and How to Submit

Consultation on the proposals opens today. Submissions will be accepted until 5pm on 12 December 2025.

Full details of the proposals—including maps, scientific assessments, and submission guidelines—are available on MPI’s website under the consultation titled “Further measures to reduce fisheries bycatch of hoiho (yellow-eyed penguin)”.

This consultation marks another step in the Government’s broader efforts to safeguard threatened species and balance sustainable fishing with environmental responsibility. Final decisions will be made after analysing public submissions and reviewing scientific advice.