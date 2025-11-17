Left Menu

Sheikh Hasina Convicted: Bangladesh Braces for Unrest

Former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been convicted of crimes against humanity following a trial over a 2024 crackdown on student protests. Her Awami League party is barred from elections, potentially causing unrest. Hasina, in exile in India, may appeal the verdict only with electoral participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 14:08 IST
In a pivotal ruling, a Bangladesh court has convicted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of crimes against humanity for ordering a deadly suppression of a student-led uprising in 2024. The court's decision, delivered amid tight security, precedes anticipated parliamentary elections in February, with the maximum penalty being capital punishment.

Hasina's party, the Awami League, is barred from participating in the upcoming elections, raising concerns about potential unrest. The verdict, handed down by the International Crimes Tribunal in Dhaka, occurred in Hasina's absence as she currently resides in India following her escape last August.

The possibility of an appeal remains, contingent upon a democratically elected government including the Awami League. The trial highlighted evidence of Hasina's order for lethal force against protestors, with reports of up to 1,400 deaths - the worst violence since Bangladesh's 1971 independence. Despite this, Hasina maintains her innocence, criticizing the trial's fairness.

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

