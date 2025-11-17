Sheikh Hasina Convicted: Bangladesh Braces for Unrest

In a pivotal ruling, a Bangladesh court has convicted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of crimes against humanity for ordering a deadly suppression of a student-led uprising in 2024. The court's decision, delivered amid tight security, precedes anticipated parliamentary elections in February, with the maximum penalty being capital punishment.

Hasina's party, the Awami League, is barred from participating in the upcoming elections, raising concerns about potential unrest. The verdict, handed down by the International Crimes Tribunal in Dhaka, occurred in Hasina's absence as she currently resides in India following her escape last August.

The possibility of an appeal remains, contingent upon a democratically elected government including the Awami League. The trial highlighted evidence of Hasina's order for lethal force against protestors, with reports of up to 1,400 deaths - the worst violence since Bangladesh's 1971 independence. Despite this, Hasina maintains her innocence, criticizing the trial's fairness.