Lost Identity: Saroj Devi's Struggle to Prove She's Alive

For the past three years, 58-year-old Saroj Devi has faced a harrowing battle with bureaucracy, being mistakenly declared dead in official records. Her plight began in 2022 when her husband's death certificate initiated a clerical error, leading officials to issue her own death certificate instead.

This mistake, which deactivated her Aadhaar and obstructed access to essential services, left her unable to prove her existence. Her story came to light on November 15 when she appealed at a Tehsil Diwas grievance forum, highlighting the challenges of administrative negligence.

Khair Sub-Divisional Magistrate Shishir Kumar has reassured that the issue is now being addressed with urgency. With the administrative machinery in motion, there is renewed hope that Saroj Devi will soon regain her official identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)