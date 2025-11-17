Left Menu

Lost Identity: Saroj Devi's Struggle to Prove She's Alive

Saroj Devi spent three years battling bureaucracy after being officially declared dead due to a clerical error. Her struggle for identity restoration gained attention on November 15 at a Tehsil Diwas forum. Officials are now prioritizing her case to rectify the records and restore her access to essential services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aligarh | Updated: 17-11-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 15:09 IST
  India

For the past three years, 58-year-old Saroj Devi has faced a harrowing battle with bureaucracy, being mistakenly declared dead in official records. Her plight began in 2022 when her husband's death certificate initiated a clerical error, leading officials to issue her own death certificate instead.

This mistake, which deactivated her Aadhaar and obstructed access to essential services, left her unable to prove her existence. Her story came to light on November 15 when she appealed at a Tehsil Diwas grievance forum, highlighting the challenges of administrative negligence.

Khair Sub-Divisional Magistrate Shishir Kumar has reassured that the issue is now being addressed with urgency. With the administrative machinery in motion, there is renewed hope that Saroj Devi will soon regain her official identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

