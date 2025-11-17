Bangladesh in Turmoil: Sheikh Hasina's Death Sentence Fuels Political Tensions

In a landmark decision, a Bangladesh court sentenced former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to death, accusing her of ordering a brutal crackdown on student protesters last year. The ruling, declared amidst high security by the International Crimes Tribunal, arrives at a volatile time for the nation, capturing global attention.

Despite the celebratory scenes in the courtroom, Hasina's party, the Awami League, has been banned from participating in the upcoming elections, raising concerns about potential unrest. The former leader, currently residing in India, labels the trial a politically motivated act by an unelected government.

While the interim government denies allegations of bias, security across Bangladesh remains on high alert, fearing further violence. The country has faced over two dozen bombings recently, although no casualties have been reported. Tension persists as the nation awaits its next political chapter.

(With inputs from agencies.)