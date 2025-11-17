Left Menu

Mysterious Arrival: 44 Detained at Tinsukia Station

A group of 44 individuals claiming to be from Jammu and Kashmir were detained at New Tinsukia Railway Station in Assam for identity verification. They arrived via Chandigarh Express and alleged they were invited for labor work by a contractor, whose name remains unknown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 17-11-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 15:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A group of 44 individuals, claiming to hail from Jammu and Kashmir, has been detained at New Tinsukia Railway Station in Assam, prompting an exploration into their identities. The detainment occurred on Monday, with local youth alerting authorities due to suspected 'doubtful identity.' The Government Railway Police and local law enforcement stepped in to investigate the situation further.

These travelers, who arrived on Chandigarh Express, stated they had been invited by an unnamed contractor for labor work that included tower erection and earth digging in both Tinsukia and Arunachal Pradesh. However, none could specify the contractor's name, raising suspicions about their collective purpose and identity.

The group further mentioned they were to proceed to Dibrugarh, but the authorities are still in the process of verifying their identities and understanding the true nature of their journey. Investigations continue as law enforcement remains vigilant in assessing this peculiar case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

