Supreme Court Upholds Mosque Access Restrictions in Military Quarters
The Supreme Court has dismissed a plea challenging restrictions on civilian prayers at a mosque within military quarters in Chennai. Citing security concerns, the Court upheld a previous decision, affirming the military's authority to limit entry under the Cantonment Land Administration Rules, 1937.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court dismissed a plea on Monday challenging restrictions on civilians offering prayers at a mosque located within military quarters in Chennai, pointing to potential security concerns.
A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta upheld an April 2025 Madras High Court order that had supported the military's decision to restrict access, citing authority under the Cantonment Land Administration Rules, 1937. The High Court had emphasized its non-interference in military administrative decisions.
Petitioners claimed access was only restricted during the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the Supreme Court noted the longstanding use of the 'Masjid-E-Aalishaan' by military personnel and reiterated the military's prerogative in denying entry to outsiders to ensure security.
ALSO READ
Mehbooba Mufti Criticizes Government Over Red Fort Blast, Raises National Security Concerns
Chennai's Pet Care Initiative: Free Camps for Canine Health
Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team Set for World Cup Challenge in Chennai
Yamaha Accelerates Export Growth: Chennai Plant Becomes Global Hub
Critical Talks at Northern Zonal Council Meeting Amid Security Concerns