Supreme Court Upholds Mosque Access Restrictions in Military Quarters

The Supreme Court dismissed a plea on Monday challenging restrictions on civilians offering prayers at a mosque located within military quarters in Chennai, pointing to potential security concerns.

A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta upheld an April 2025 Madras High Court order that had supported the military's decision to restrict access, citing authority under the Cantonment Land Administration Rules, 1937. The High Court had emphasized its non-interference in military administrative decisions.

Petitioners claimed access was only restricted during the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the Supreme Court noted the longstanding use of the 'Masjid-E-Aalishaan' by military personnel and reiterated the military's prerogative in denying entry to outsiders to ensure security.