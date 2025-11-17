Left Menu

Delhi High Court Denies Relief to Christian Michel in Extradition Treaty Challenge

The Delhi High Court declined to entertain Christian Michel's plea challenging the India-UAE extradition treaty provision. The court advised Michel to file a better petition, focusing on Article 17, which he argues allows prosecution beyond the original extradition offenses. The treaty is central to his arrest in the AgustaWestland scam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 15:46 IST
In a recent turn of events, the Delhi High Court dismissed a plea by Christian Michel, an accused middleman in the multimillion-dollar AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam, against the India-UAE extradition treaty. The court highlighted the need for a more substantial petition.

Michel targeted Article 17, suggesting it permits prosecution beyond the original extradition crimes. The bench stated that without a cause of action or specific relief, they cannot declare the provision unconstitutional.

The decision comes as Michel, extradited from Dubai in 2018, faces charges from the CBI and ED, alleging significant financial losses to the Indian exchequer.

