Delhi High Court Denies Relief to Christian Michel in Extradition Treaty Challenge

In a recent turn of events, the Delhi High Court dismissed a plea by Christian Michel, an accused middleman in the multimillion-dollar AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam, against the India-UAE extradition treaty. The court highlighted the need for a more substantial petition.

Michel targeted Article 17, suggesting it permits prosecution beyond the original extradition crimes. The bench stated that without a cause of action or specific relief, they cannot declare the provision unconstitutional.

The decision comes as Michel, extradited from Dubai in 2018, faces charges from the CBI and ED, alleging significant financial losses to the Indian exchequer.

