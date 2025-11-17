Janjaweed Leader Faces Life Sentence for Darfur Atrocities

At the International Criminal Court, prosecutors are pushing for a life sentence against Ali Muhammad Ali Abd-Al-Rahman, known for his leadership in the Janjaweed militia and involvement in Darfur's atrocities.

Prosecutor Julian Nicholls described Abd-Al-Rahman as an enthusiastic perpetrator of the crimes committed in Darfur over two decades ago, likening him to an 'axe murderer.'

Despite recent fighting between Sudan's army and the Rapid Support Forces, Abd-Al-Rahman's defence is advocating for leniency, suggesting a seven-year sentence, citing mistaken identity.

