Janjaweed Leader Faces Life Sentence for Darfur Atrocities

Prosecutors at the International Criminal Court are seeking a life sentence for Ali Muhammad Ali Abd-Al-Rahman, a former Janjaweed militia leader, for his role in atrocities during the Darfur conflict. Convicted on 27 counts including murder and torture, his defence is arguing for a seven-year sentence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 16:30 IST
At the International Criminal Court, prosecutors are pushing for a life sentence against Ali Muhammad Ali Abd-Al-Rahman, known for his leadership in the Janjaweed militia and involvement in Darfur's atrocities.

Prosecutor Julian Nicholls described Abd-Al-Rahman as an enthusiastic perpetrator of the crimes committed in Darfur over two decades ago, likening him to an 'axe murderer.'

Despite recent fighting between Sudan's army and the Rapid Support Forces, Abd-Al-Rahman's defence is advocating for leniency, suggesting a seven-year sentence, citing mistaken identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

