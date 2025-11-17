Red Fort Blast Accused Amir Rashid Ali Sent to NIA Custody: A Closer Look
Amir Rashid Ali, accused in the Red Fort car bomb blast case, has been sent to 10-day NIA custody by a Delhi court. Ali, from Kashmir, allegedly conspired with a suicide bomber for the attack that killed 13 people. Security was tight at Patiala House courts during proceedings.
A Delhi court has remanded Amir Rashid Ali, the suspect in the Red Fort car bomb blast, to a 10-day custody under the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The proceedings took place amid stringent security measures at the Patiala House courts complex.
Ali was brought before Principal District and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna on Monday morning. The court granted the NIA's request for custody to interrogate Ali, based on investigations into the conspiracy behind the attack.
The explosion near the Red Fort on November 10 resulted in 13 fatalities and numerous injuries. The accused, reportedly linked to a terrorist module and connected with "suicide bomber" Dr. Umar Un Nabi, faces allegations of orchestrating the attack using a car as a vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device (IED).
