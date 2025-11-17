Red Fort Blast Accused Amir Rashid Ali Sent to NIA Custody: A Closer Look

A Delhi court has remanded Amir Rashid Ali, the suspect in the Red Fort car bomb blast, to a 10-day custody under the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The proceedings took place amid stringent security measures at the Patiala House courts complex.

Ali was brought before Principal District and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna on Monday morning. The court granted the NIA's request for custody to interrogate Ali, based on investigations into the conspiracy behind the attack.

The explosion near the Red Fort on November 10 resulted in 13 fatalities and numerous injuries. The accused, reportedly linked to a terrorist module and connected with "suicide bomber" Dr. Umar Un Nabi, faces allegations of orchestrating the attack using a car as a vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

(With inputs from agencies.)