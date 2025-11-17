Tragedy Strikes: Bus Accident Claims Pilgrims' Lives in Saudi Arabia

A tragic bus accident in Saudi Arabia has left the community in shock. The accident resulted in the deaths of numerous Umrah pilgrims from Telangana after their bus collided with a tanker. The tragic incident occurred as the bus journeyed from Mecca to Medina and subsequently caught fire.

Key leaders, including Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives. Naidu conveyed his condolences on X, hoping for peace for the departed souls and strength for their families during this challenging time.

Other figures like YSRCP's Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and APCC President Y S Sharmila also reached out with messages of support and condolences. They emphasized the need for governmental relief efforts to assist the bereaved families and ensure the dignified return of the deceased.