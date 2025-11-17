Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Bus Accident Claims Pilgrims' Lives in Saudi Arabia

A tragic bus accident in Saudi Arabia claimed the lives of Umrah pilgrims from Telangana. Figures, including Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, expressed condolences and urged support for affected families. The bus collided with a tanker while traveling from Mecca to Medina.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 17-11-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 16:45 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Bus Accident Claims Pilgrims' Lives in Saudi Arabia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic bus accident in Saudi Arabia has left the community in shock. The accident resulted in the deaths of numerous Umrah pilgrims from Telangana after their bus collided with a tanker. The tragic incident occurred as the bus journeyed from Mecca to Medina and subsequently caught fire.

Key leaders, including Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives. Naidu conveyed his condolences on X, hoping for peace for the departed souls and strength for their families during this challenging time.

Other figures like YSRCP's Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and APCC President Y S Sharmila also reached out with messages of support and condolences. They emphasized the need for governmental relief efforts to assist the bereaved families and ensure the dignified return of the deceased.

TRENDING

1
Karnataka's Tech Revolution: New Policies Set to Shape Bengaluru's Future

Karnataka's Tech Revolution: New Policies Set to Shape Bengaluru's Future

 India
2
Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltd Surges with Profit Gains

Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltd Surges with Profit Gains

 India
3
Swastika Castal Limited Sees Strong Growth with Future-Ready Strategies

Swastika Castal Limited Sees Strong Growth with Future-Ready Strategies

 India
4
The Digital Dilemma: AI, Extremism, and Youth Radicalization

The Digital Dilemma: AI, Extremism, and Youth Radicalization

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025