Dual PAN Dilemma: Conviction of SP Leader Azam Khan and Son

In a significant legal development, senior Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan and his son, Abdullah Azam, have been convicted and sentenced to prison terms for up to seven years. This comes after a special MP/MLA court found them guilty in a case pertaining to securing two PAN cards using differing dates of birth.

The verdict was delivered by Special Magistrate Shobhit Bansal, who based the decision on comprehensive documentary evidence and witness testimonies. Prosecution Officer Rakesh Kumar Maurya confirmed the court's decision and indicated that an appeal might be forthcoming if the punishment is deemed insufficient.

The case was initiated by BJP leader Akash Saxena in 2019, accusing Abdullah Azam of fraudulently obtaining official documents. This legal move included sections on cheating, forgery, and conspiracy, positing that Azam Khan was complicit in facilitating the infractions.

(With inputs from agencies.)