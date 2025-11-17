Doubtful Claims: Court Acquits Man in 2016 Assault Case
A court acquitted Ashish Joshi, accused of assaulting a constable while consuming liquor in 2016, citing improbable prosecution claims. The defense argued he was victimized and no evidence like a liquor bottle was found. The court noted significant procedural lapses and lack of independent witnesses.
A man accused of assaulting a police constable in 2016 was acquitted by a local court. The case revolved around Ashish Joshi, who was allegedly consuming alcohol in public. The judge cited the prosecution's account as improbable and critical evidence was missing, resulting in Joshi's acquittal.
According to reports, Joshi was arrested by constable Praveen Kumar. The prosecution claimed Joshi attacked Kumar after being caught drinking. However, the defense rejected this claim, alleging police misconduct and extortion attempts. They argued an elbow accidently injured Kumar, exposing inconsistencies in the police's account.
The court flagged procedural lapses and non-recovery of key evidence, like the liquor bottle. No independent witnesses were presented, which significantly weakened the prosecution's case. Consequently, the judge acquitted Joshi, highlighting the prosecution's failure to establish guilt beyond doubt.
