Delhi Police Pavilion Promotes Safety Awareness at Trade Fair

Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha officially opened the Delhi Police Pavilion at the India International Trade Fair on Monday, an event held at Bharat Mandapam, as reported by an official.

The pavilion showcases four themed stalls designed to enhance public understanding of new criminal laws, anti-narcotics measures, cybercrime prevention, and welfare programs spearheaded by the Police Family Welfare Society, according to the official.

The pavilion offers visitors insights into cyber safety with displays of various cyber forensic tools, including mobile data extraction systems and cloud-analysis tools. A series of interactive public activities are also planned, such as live demonstrations and a 'Spot the Scam' challenge to heighten awareness about cyber safety, women's safety, and more.

(With inputs from agencies.)