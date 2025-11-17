Left Menu

Ensuring Accuracy in West Bengal Electoral Rolls: A Call for Vigilance

The Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal is streamlining the voter enumeration process to update electoral rolls accurately. Voters are urged to submit carefully filled forms, following guidelines to prevent misinformation. The CEO warns against fraudulent activities in updating processes and emphasizes the importance of accuracy in electoral records.

Kolkata | Updated: 17-11-2025 18:39 IST
The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of West Bengal, Manoj Kumar Agarwal, has initiated a large-scale effort to update the state's voter rolls, distributing enumeration forms to nearly all registered voters as of October 28. The office emphasizes the importance of accuracy in filling out these forms to ensure electoral integrity.

Each form, identified by a unique QR code, must be completed with utmost care and signed or thumb-printed by the voter. In special cases, such as with migrant workers, a family member listed in the electoral roll may sign for them, given the relationship and signatory details are clear.

The CEO's office highlights strict measures to prevent fraudulent information submissions, warning of legal consequences under the Representation of the People Act, 1950. Voter education is bolstered by helplines and official support systems, urging citizens to ignore unethical requests for personal information like one-time passwords.

