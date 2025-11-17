Left Menu

Supreme Court's Battle Against 'Digital Arrest' Scams

The Supreme Court has intervened in cybercrime cases labeled 'digital arrest,' where fraudsters impersonate officials to intimidate victims. They have temporarily stopped the release of alleged culprits involved in defrauding a senior citizen lawyer. This signifies a stern judicial response to safeguard citizens from such scams.

New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 18:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive measure, the Supreme Court has temporarily halted the release of individuals accused of defrauding a 72-year-old woman lawyer in a 'digital arrest' scam that cost her Rs 3.29 crore.

Stressing the need for stern action, the bench highlighted the serious implications of such crimes, which involve fraudsters posing as officials to extort money. They used audio and video calls to create false emergency scenarios. The case, brought forward by the Supreme Court Advocate on Record Association (SCAORA), underscores a procedural and investigative gap in handling such cybercrimes.

This move by the court sends a strong message and suggests upcoming guidelines to address cybercrime more effectively. The Supreme Court's involvement indicates the severity and pan-India spread of the issue, further marked by international operational elements of these scams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

