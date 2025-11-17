Supreme Court's Battle Against 'Digital Arrest' Scams
The Supreme Court has intervened in cybercrime cases labeled 'digital arrest,' where fraudsters impersonate officials to intimidate victims. They have temporarily stopped the release of alleged culprits involved in defrauding a senior citizen lawyer. This signifies a stern judicial response to safeguard citizens from such scams.
- Country:
- India
In a decisive measure, the Supreme Court has temporarily halted the release of individuals accused of defrauding a 72-year-old woman lawyer in a 'digital arrest' scam that cost her Rs 3.29 crore.
Stressing the need for stern action, the bench highlighted the serious implications of such crimes, which involve fraudsters posing as officials to extort money. They used audio and video calls to create false emergency scenarios. The case, brought forward by the Supreme Court Advocate on Record Association (SCAORA), underscores a procedural and investigative gap in handling such cybercrimes.
This move by the court sends a strong message and suggests upcoming guidelines to address cybercrime more effectively. The Supreme Court's involvement indicates the severity and pan-India spread of the issue, further marked by international operational elements of these scams.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Digital Deception: The Largest Cyber Scam in Karnataka
Digital Conspiracy: The Unveiling of Karnataka's Largest Scam
Forex Fraud Unraveled: Inside An International Scam
Elderly Trust Exploited: Woman Arrested for Gold Earring Swap Scam
Digital Prison: The Rise of Sophisticated Scam Targeting Vulnerable Citizens