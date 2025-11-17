Supreme Court's Battle Against 'Digital Arrest' Scams

In a decisive measure, the Supreme Court has temporarily halted the release of individuals accused of defrauding a 72-year-old woman lawyer in a 'digital arrest' scam that cost her Rs 3.29 crore.

Stressing the need for stern action, the bench highlighted the serious implications of such crimes, which involve fraudsters posing as officials to extort money. They used audio and video calls to create false emergency scenarios. The case, brought forward by the Supreme Court Advocate on Record Association (SCAORA), underscores a procedural and investigative gap in handling such cybercrimes.

This move by the court sends a strong message and suggests upcoming guidelines to address cybercrime more effectively. The Supreme Court's involvement indicates the severity and pan-India spread of the issue, further marked by international operational elements of these scams.

