Tragedy in Malegaon: Community Demands Justice for Young Victim

In Malegaon, Nashik district, a 4-year-old girl was raped and murdered, leading to public outrage. Relatives of the victim blocked a road, demanding capital punishment for the accused. Tensions rose as they refused to claim the body until justice was assured. The state school education minister intervened, promising justice.

Updated: 17-11-2025 19:05 IST
  • India

In a harrowing incident that has shaken Malegaon in Maharashtra's Nashik district, a 4-year-old girl was raped and brutally murdered, sparking widespread outrage among the community.

The victim, assaulted in Dongrale village, was discovered on Sunday, and authorities have since arrested a suspect. Enraged relatives and residents demanded capital punishment for the accused, staging a road protest at Mosam bridge and refusing to reclaim the girl's body until their demands were met.

State school education minister Dadaji Bhuse engaged with the protesters, offering assurances of justice, as police worked to calm the increasing tensions. A memorandum seeking justice was also handed to the tehsildar by the protesters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

