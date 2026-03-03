Governor Sinha Calls for Peace Amidst Regional Protests

In response to recent protests in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has instructed both police and civil administration officials to be on high alert. This directive was part of a strategic meeting held at the Police Control Room in Kashmir to ensure regional peace and order.

The Lieutenant Governor called for collective responsibility in maintaining harmony and goodwill in society. Emphasizing the shared duty to preserve societal progress, he appealed to citizens and community leaders to contribute to a peaceful environment.

The meeting, prompted by protests over the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was attended by key military and police figures, including GoC-in-C Northern Command Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma and other top security personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)