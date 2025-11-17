India Calls for Global Digital Unity at WTDC-25, Showcases Tech Leadership

India presented a powerful and future-oriented vision for a secure, inclusive, and sustainable global digital ecosystem at the World Telecommunication Development Conference (WTDC-25) in Baku, Azerbaijan. Addressing the High-Level Segment, Union Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development, Dr. Pemmasani Chandra Shekhar, articulated India’s strategy for a digitally empowered world grounded in trust, cooperation, and shared prosperity.

India’s Vision Rooted in Civilizational Values

Opening his address, Dr. Chandra Shekhar reaffirmed India’s timeless philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam — “the world is one family”, emphasizing that digital progress must benefit all nations and all people. He recalled India’s enduring relationship with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), a partnership that began in 1869, underscoring the nation’s long-standing commitment to global communication standards and technological cooperation.

India as a Model for Accessible, Affordable and Scalable Digital Transformation

The Minister highlighted India’s extraordinary digital transformation of the past decade, describing the country as one of the most connected societies in the world. Today:

1.2 billion telecom subscribers

1 billion internet users

1.4 billion digital identities (Aadhaar)

together form the backbone of a robust and inclusive digital ecosystem.

India’s large-scale connectivity initiatives—powered by a governance model that prioritises accessibility and affordability—have reshaped the global digital landscape and made digital inclusion a reality for millions.

A Global Benchmark in Connectivity

Dr. Shekhar noted:

India executed a $4.8 billion last-mile 4G expansion across remote and rural areas.

India achieved the world’s fastest 5G rollout, covering 99% of districts in record time.

India offers one of the world’s lowest data tariffs, making internet access widely affordable.

India accounts for 46% of the world’s digital transactions, driven by platforms like UPI.

These achievements, he said, prove that affordability, scale, and innovation can advance together when policy, industry, and technology ecosystems align.

Cybersecurity: A Global Imperative, Not a National Issue

A major focus of the Minister’s speech was cybersecurity, which he described as a shared global responsibility requiring coordinated international action.

He highlighted India’s own citizen-centric cybersecurity initiatives, including:

Sanchar Saathi

A digital mobile security platform

Blocked 30 million fraudulent mobile connections

Financial Fraud Risk Indicator

Prevented 6.6 million financial fraud attempts

Strengthens digital transaction integrity and user safety

These platforms demonstrate how targeted digital interventions can protect citizens while enhancing trust in digital systems.

Dr. Shekhar urged all nations to collaborate on cross-border cybersecurity frameworks, noting that cyber threats do not respect borders and no nation can tackle them alone.

Strengthening Global Partnerships Through Digital Cooperation

Calling for global digital unity, the Minister emphasised the need for coordinated efforts to ensure that no country—especially those with limited resources—is left behind in the digital revolution.

He noted that India stands committed to:

Supporting ITU member states

Sharing best practices in digital public infrastructure

Strengthening south-south cooperation

Helping countries build trusted digital ecosystems

Promoting climate-friendly, low-cost digital technologies

Using a powerful metaphor, he said, “Just as rivers grow mightier when they flow together, India stands ready to join hands with the global community to build a digital ecosystem that empowers people, protects our planet, and ensures no nation is left behind.”

India’s Leadership in Emerging Digital Technologies

Dr. Shekhar also spoke about India’s significant progress in frontier technologies:

AI for public service delivery

Quantum communications research

Rural broadband expansion through BharatNet

Space-based connectivity via Indian satellites

Green telecom and sustainable energy initiatives

He asserted that India is moving rapidly towards a future where digital technologies will power governance, commerce, education, health, agriculture, and climate resilience.

India’s Message: A Call for a Shared Digital Future

India’s address at WTDC-25 reinforced its growing role as a global digital leader and as a nation committed to shaping an equitable international digital order. With expanding digital public infrastructure, responsible AI, and strong cybersecurity frameworks, India showcased a model of inclusion-driven development that can inspire countries worldwide.

The Minister’s address concluded with a pledge of partnership and solidarity, reiterating India’s belief that technology must unite humanity, empower the vulnerable, and create a sustainable world for future generations.